Amgen launches collaboration with academia for IBD drug development

US biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) says it has launched a strategic collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Broad Institute, to jointly discover and validate new therapeutic targets and develop novel therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
The MGH-Broad-Amgen collaboration brings together scientists with expertise in clinical medicine, IBD biology, human genetics, genomic technology, and drug discovery to work together to help create a new world of therapeutic options for IBD patients. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Limited treatment options at present
