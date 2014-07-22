Amgen’s evolocumab to become gold standard among add-on statin therapies

Leading independent biotech firm Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) investigational compound evolocumab (AMG-145) is set to become the clinical gold-standard among statin add-on therapies used to treat patients with dyslipidemia, new research indicates.
The competitive advantages this proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor has over other statin add-on therapies are due to its highly efficacious LDL-C lowering capabilities and the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a new report from Decision Resources Group.
Other key findings from the DecisionBase report titled, Dyslipidemia (in statin-treated patients): Do Physicians Have High Hopes for LDL-lowering Therapies in Cardiovascular Outcomes? include:
Prescribing decisions: Surveyed US and European primary care physicians (PCPs) agree that a therapy’s ability to reduce the rate of cardiovascular morbidity is the attribute that most influences their decisions regarding prescribing in dyslipidemia (in statin-treated patients).
Key unmet needs: Reduced rate of cardiovascular morbidity was highlighted by US PCPs as a major unmet need relating to the treatment of dyslipidemia (in statin-treated patients). Interviewed thought leaders note that the emerging PCSK9-inhibitor drug class has the potential to confirm the relationship between decreased LDL-C levels and reduced cardiovascular morbidity, and are therefore excited about future results of the cardiovascular outcomes trials.
Factors influencing formulary decisions: Surveyed US payers indicate that improvements in the key efficacy attribute of greater reduction in incidence of cardiovascular morbidity will be the chief driver for formulary inclusion.
Additional lipid-lowering treatments still necessary
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed