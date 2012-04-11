Monday 29 September 2025

Amgen to snap up KAI Pharma for $315 million

Biotechnology
11 April 2012

In a second acquisition announced so far this year, global biotech leader Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) said yesterday that it has agreed to buy KAI Pharmaceuticals, a privately held pharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, for a cash consideration of $315 million).

KAI's lead product candidate, KAI-4169, is a novel agent being initially studied for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are on dialysis. SHPT, a component of CKD mineral and bone disorder (MBD), is a common and serious complication for patients with CKD who are on dialysis.

Through this acquisition, Amgen will acquire worldwide rights, excluding Japan, to KAI-4169, excluding Japan, where the drug is out-licensed to local drugmaker Ono Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4528; The Pharma Letter September 19, 2011). The Japanese accord earned KAI an upfront $13 million and the potential for significant - but undisclosed - development, regulatory and commercialization milestones. KAI will also receive a royalty on sales.

