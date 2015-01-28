Sunday 24 November 2024

AnaMar to focus on severe inflammation and fibrosis

Biotechnology
28 January 2015

Swedish privately-held biopharma company AnaMar says it will focus pipeline development on severe inflammation and fibrotic conditions associated with high levels of clinical morbidity and mortality, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Owe Garlin, AnaMar's chief executive commented: "Today's announcement of AnaMar's strategic realignment follows confirmation of a correlation between serum concentration and clinical response from subgroup analyses of our recently completed Phase IIa study evaluating AnaMar's 5-HT2B receptor antagonist, AMAP102, for treatment of mild to moderate osteoarthritis (OA) pain. Our analyses also indicated that patients taking AMAP102 required less rescue medicine as compared to placebo patients. The clinical response appears to be more pronounced in hand OA patients, possibly reflecting a more inflammatory disease phenotype. AMAP102 was generally well tolerated and reported side effects were considered to be non-serious and reversible. Overall, we believe our Phase IIa AMAP102 OA study results support the potential of AnaMar's peripheral 5-HT receptor targeting platform and we intend to focus future pipeline development on severe inflammatory indications and life-threatening fibrosis."

Mr Garlin continued: "We are also evaluating AM1030-CREAM, containing a novel 5-HT2B receptor antagonist specifically selected for its anti-inflammatory properties and cytokine reduction profile. Clinical dosing in our Phase I/IIa placebo-controlled, topical SAD/MAD, safety, tolerability and PK/PD study was commenced in November 2014, and will explore AM1030's suppression of inflammation and itching in atopic dermatitis patients."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze