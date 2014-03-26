Angle appointments new Scientific Adviser

Angle (AIM: AGL), the specialist medtech company, has announced the appointment of Clive Stanway as Scientific Adviser with immediate effect.



Dr Stanway (pictured) is currently Chief Scientific Officer of Cancer Research Technology (CRT), the technology development and commercialization arm of Cancer Research UK.



Recently Dr Stanway has been engaged in raising the scientific profile of CRT with the pharmaceutical industry; his efforts have led to many projects being in late stage confidential discussion with potential major pharma partners and several partnerships. He has also driven an internal CRT project addressing cancer immunomodulation bringing together different technologies and expertise leading to a compound now being prepared for a Phase I trial.

Prior to becoming Chief Scientific Officer of CRT, Dr Stanway established and led the drug discovery and biotherapeutic discovery activity of CRT, which is now partnered with AstraZeneca, FORMA Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceuticals.