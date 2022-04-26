APEIRON shareholders approve demerger of invIOs

Privately-held Austrian biotech APEIRON Biologics today announced that the annual general meeting held yesterday has approved the new structure of the group through the demerger of its pre-clinical and clinical development activities and the creation of a new fully separate holding company, invIOs Holding AG.
The approved demerger of APEIRON Biologics’ 100% shareholding in invIOs GmbH (invIOs) leads to the foundation of invIOs Holding AG, which bundles the operations of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, invIOs GmbH and APEIRON Respiratory Therapies GmbH (AResT). Shareholders in APEIRON Biologics AG will be granted shares in invIOs Holding AG pro rata to their current shareholdings in APEIRON Biologics AG.
invIOs will continue to focus on developing novel immuno-oncology treatments for difficult-to-treat cancers with its cell therapy platform EPiC (Enhancement Platform for immune Cells) and clinical-stage lead asset, APN401. AResT will drive the development of APN01, currently being developed for the treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory and pulmonary indications.
