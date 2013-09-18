Apeiron Biologics

A privately-held European biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and respiratory treatments.

The company's projects and technologies are based on a strong patent portfolio and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions.

In March 2021, Apeiron announced that its drug APN01 (alunacedase alfa) treatment showed statistically significant improvements in specific areas for severely ill COVID-19 patients. The company will now discuss the further development of APN01 with investigators, advisors and regulatory authorities.