A privately-held European biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and respiratory treatments.

The company's projects and technologies are based on a strong patent portfolio and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions.

In March 2021, Apeiron announced that its drug APN01 (alunacedase alfa) treatment showed statistically significant improvements in specific areas for severely ill COVID-19 patients. The company will now discuss the further development of APN01 with investigators, advisors and regulatory authorities.

Latest Apeiron Biologics News

Ligand to acquire Apeiron Biologics
8 July 2024
Spin-outs and demergers - generating shareholder value?
19 September 2022
APEIRON shareholders approve demerger of invIOs
26 April 2022
APEIRON encouraged by APN01's early data in COVID-19
25 September 2020
