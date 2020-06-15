Saturday 23 November 2024

Apellis up on new clinical data for rare blood disease candidate

Biotechnology
15 June 2020
apellis_big

Shares of US biopharma company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS) were up more than 5% in pre-market trading Friday, after it released detailed results from the Phase III PEGASUS study, which showed superiority (p<0.0001) for pegcetacoplan over eculizumab in improving hemoglobin levels in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Eculizumab is the active ingredient of Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ALXN) blockbuster drug Solaris, which last year generated sales of $3.9 billion.

New data from the pivotal study showed that pegcetacoplan’s effect was seen consistently across the study population, both in patients who had low or no transfusion requirements (fewer than four transfusions in the 12 months before study entry) and high transfusion requirements (four or more transfusions). Pegcetacoplan also demonstrated a robust response across several key hematologic and clinical measures for PNH. The results were presented in a scientific at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Apellis opens 30% up on Soliris-busting data
7 January 2020
Biotechnology
Apellis Pharmaceuticals raises another $60 million to fund autoimmune program
11 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
Apellis Pharma to acquire former parent Potentia
26 November 2014
Biotechnology
Apellis and Sobi link up on targeted C3 therapy in deal worth up to $1.25 billion
28 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze