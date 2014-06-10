Sunday 24 November 2024

arGEN-X partners on ARGX-110 for Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia

Biotechnology
10 June 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Dutch/Belgian preclinical stage biotech company arGEN-X, has entered into a partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer, which is headquartered in the USA.

Under the collaboration, both parties will contribute to the funding of a Phase II clinical study of the company’s lead candidate, ARGX-110, in patients with refractory Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of B-cell lymphoma. ARGX-110 is a novel anti-CD70 antibody created by arGEN-X which is currently being evaluated across a range of hematological and solid cancers in a Phase Ib study in Europe.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with LLS to evaluate the potential of ARGX-110 in patients with WM. In preclinical studies the compound showed broad therapeutic potential against CD70-positive lymphomas, and we hope to demonstrate a similar therapeutic benefit in the clinic with this initial Phase II study,” said Alain Thibault, arGEN-X’ chief medical officer. “This collaboration is an important milestone for the development of ARGX-110 as it allows us to work with premier oncology centers in the USA. We look forward to advancing this program with LLS in a patient population that is still in need of new treatment options,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze