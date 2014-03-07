Asia-Pacific region sees boom in Biotech investment

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing a significant boom in the volume of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in biotechnology, with investors looking to cash in on the remarkable potential of the region’s health care sector, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Adefemi Adenuga, GlobalData’s senior analyst covering Industry Dynamics, says that the APAC countries are being targeted by large pharmaceutical companies seeking to recover their loss of market exclusivity in Western Europe and the USA, due to patent expirations and slow growth.

In fact, GlobalData states that the volume of health care PE investment in the APAC region increased massively between 2011 and 2013, growing by 125.8% during that period. On the other hand, deal activities in Europe and North America decreased by 30.5% and 2.5% between 2012 and 2013, respectively.