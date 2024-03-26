Astellas gets first approval for Vyloy, in Japan

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Vyloy (zolbetuximab), an anti-claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) monoclonal antibody for patients with CLDN18.2 positive, unresectable, advanced or recurrent gastric cancer.
Astellas noted that this makes Vyloy is the first and only CLDN18.2-targeted therapy approved by any regulatory agency in the world. The company’s shares edged up 1.3% to 1,674 yen on the news.
Gastric cancer is frequently diagnosed in the advanced or metastatic stage due to overlapping early-stage symptoms with other more common stomach conditions. Despite efforts to reduce its impact, gastric cancer is the third deadliest cancer in Japan, with 126,724 cases diagnosed in 2022.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze