Monday 29 September 2025

Astellas gets first approval for Vyloy, in Japan

Biotechnology
26 March 2024
astellasuk-big

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Vyloy (zolbetuximab), an anti-claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) monoclonal antibody for patients with CLDN18.2 positive, unresectable, advanced or recurrent gastric cancer.

Astellas noted that this makes Vyloy is the first and only CLDN18.2-targeted therapy approved by any regulatory agency in the world. The company’s shares edged up 1.3% to 1,674 yen on the news.

Gastric cancer is frequently diagnosed in the advanced or metastatic stage due to overlapping early-stage symptoms with other more common stomach conditions. Despite efforts to reduce its impact, gastric cancer is the third deadliest cancer in Japan, with 126,724 cases diagnosed in 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Astellas hit by zolbetuximab CRL
9 January 2024
Biotechnology
Astellas' zolbetuximab meets primary endpoint in Phase III
17 November 2022
Biotechnology
EMA accepts Astellas' zolbetuximab MAA
14 July 2023
Biotechnology
Astellas files for Japanese approval of zolbetuximab
12 June 2023


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze