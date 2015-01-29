Australia: Foresight to translate research into treatments, devices and diagnostics

Amid the growing realization that Australian research needs support to make it a reality, the Queensland (QLD) Premier has pledged a “centerpiece” A$90 million ($71.5 million) Research to Reality Fund if the LNP is returned in this weekend’s election.
Also under its Strong Choices plan, the QLD government announced the A$500 million Entrepreneurial and Innovation Fund to provide long term-funding for innovation and start-up sector. The Fund is to be an endowment fund, and as such would join the Federal Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) as long-sighted, nation-building asset for Australia’s future.
Anna Lavelle, chief executive of trade group AusBiotech, said: “AusBiotech welcomes these outstanding and significant examples to support the growing emphasis on translating our world-class research into practical outcomes that improve economic productivity, create jobs and improve and extend the lives and wellbeing of Australians.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze