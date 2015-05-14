Australian Federal Budget delivers little for biotech…but there are a couple of bright spots

On the back of last year's savage Australian Budget cuts to industry support and science programs, the biotech industry can be relieved it was not again targeted for direct savings. However, nor does this year’s Federal Budget offer excitement for the industry in terms of innovation stimulus, according to trade group AusBiotech.

"Federal Budget 2015-16 is underwhelming apart from a few bright spots," said Anna Lavalle, chief executive of AusBiotech, adding:"Australia’s biotech companies are doing great work in growing jobs and revenue sources for the post-mining boom economy, but this Budget delivers no significant measures to encourage the commercialisation of life sciences innovation."

Medical Research Future Fund