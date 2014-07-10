Beike receives approval from Chinese FDA for umbilical stem cells in lupus

China-based stem cell research company Beike Biotechnology has been accepted into the approval process for the Chinese Food and Drug Administration which will enable the firm to use human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

A recent clinical study showed Beike’s mensenchymal stem cells were effective in treating SLE, and Beike applied for government approval for regular use, submitting the Investigational New Drug application to register the umbilical cord stem cells for clinical use.

Passed inspections