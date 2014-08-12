Positive preliminary results with Biodel's new insulin formulation in type 2 diabetes

Endocrine specialists Biodel (Nasdaq: BIOD) has seen positive preliminary results from a Phase IIa trial of its insulin formulation BIOD-531.
The trial compared BIOD-531 to Humalog Mix 75/25 and Humulin R U-500 (both products from Eli Lilly) in patients with type 2 diabetes with moderate insulin resistance, taking between 50 and 200 units of insulin per day.
It found that BIOD-531 was associated with superior glucose control compared to Humalog Mix 75/25 throughout the day of observation, and was also associated with superior glucose control compared to Humulin R U-500. The duration of glucose lowering was monitored by giving subjects a standardized lunch at 330 minutes after breakfast dosing with no insulin administered at that time, and glucose levels being measured every five minutes during the 720 minutes after test insulin dosing at breakfast.
