BioMarin submits EMA filing for first hemophilia gene therapy

Californian biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults with severe hemophilia A.
The submission is based on an interim analysis of study participants treated in an ongoing Phase III study with material from the to-be-commercialized process and updated three-year Phase I/II data.
"Gene therapy represents the next wave of innovation and could be a meaningful advancement for treating people with severe hemophilia A"
