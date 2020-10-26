BiondVax facing the end after flu vaccine flop

Israel’s BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BVXV) has announced top-line data from the company’s pivotal, Phase III trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate.

Results did not demonstrate a statistically-significant difference between the vaccinated and placebo groups in reduction of flu illness and severity, and therefore failed to meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.

Shares in BiondVax were 21% lower after 90 minutes of trading on Monday.