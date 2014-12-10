Biopharma market could be worth $41 billion this year, says Kalorama report

Biopharma and vaccine production could be worth up to $41 billion this year, according to a report by market research publisher Kalorama Information.

It says firms are near capacity in terms of biologic development, and the key driver in biopharma manufacturing is the sheer number of these in the pipeline.

Since 2000, the demand for biopharma contract manufacturing services grew, according to the report. Biotech has created many new therapies and vaccines including cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and autoimmune diseases in that time.