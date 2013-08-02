Bioran to invest $427 million in building Russia's largest insulin plant

Russian biotechnology company Bioran plans to invest up to 14 billion roubles ($427 million) in the establishment of a plant for the production of insulin, according to local reports.
The construction of the plant is expected to be started at the beginning of next year, and its capacity will amount to 570kg pure insulin per year, which will be twice as much as annual Russian requirement for insulin and will allow the start of exports.
The new plant is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2016 and will create 500 new jobs. It will be located in the city of Pushino (Moscow region).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze