Bioran to invest $427 million in building Russia's largest insulin plant

Russian biotechnology company Bioran plans to invest up to 14 billion roubles ($427 million) in the establishment of a plant for the production of insulin, according to local reports.

The construction of the plant is expected to be started at the beginning of next year, and its capacity will amount to 570kg pure insulin per year, which will be twice as much as annual Russian requirement for insulin and will allow the start of exports.

The new plant is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2016 and will create 500 new jobs. It will be located in the city of Pushino (Moscow region).