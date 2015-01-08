Sunday 24 November 2024

Biotech industry shatters key fundraising records in 2014

Biotechnology
8 January 2015

The biotech industry shattered records for venture investment, IPOs (initial public offerings) and M&A in 2014, as growing enthusiasm for breakthrough technologies and rising stock prices drove investment.

Overall, the global life sciences industry raised a total of $104.2 billion, up from $92.9 billion in 2013, according to new research released by Burrill Media. It was the second biggest year for total fundraising in the industry's history, bested only by 2009 when the industry raised $108.6 billion. The 2009 numbers, though, were driven by a total of $83.1 billion in global debt financings, much of which was tied to large acquisitions made that year.

"This year the biotechnology industry exceeded expectations in its ability to raise money and that bodes well for the health of the industry and its ability to drive innovative therapies from the clinic to the market in the years ahead," says Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill LLC and Burrill Media. "It was a strong year for new drug approvals, biotech stocks significantly outperformed the major indices, and the industry set records in many key financing categories," he added.

