Biotherapies could save millions of euros when treating auto-immune diseases

Health care providers could save millions of euros if biotherapies were used in the treatment of Crohn’s disease and other auto-immune diseases, according to a new pharmaco-economic report.
France-based diagnostics company Theradiag (ISIN: FR0004197747) has announced the results of a report which demonstrates that the use of anti-TNF monitoring and anti-TNF antibodies in the treatment of patients with Crohn's disease treated by biotherapies can save up to 25% of the cost of treatment, or 131 million euros ($165 million) over five years in France alone.
The study looked at diseases related to immune system disorders. Biotherapies frequently trigger immune responses from the patient, leading to treatment loss of response. It found there is a need for therapeutic drug monitoring to allow clinicians to assess patient responses in order to anticipate, optimize and change treatment.
