Biotie to acquire Synosia to create leading CNS development group in $121.5 million deal

Finland-based biotech firm Biotie Therapies (Nasdaq-OMX; BTH1V) has signed an accord to acquire privately-held Swiss company Synosia Therapeutics Holding AG. Under the agreement, Biotie will issue 161,448,371 shares to the shareholders and warrant holders of Synosia for the entire issued share capital and outstanding warrants of Synosia.
Based on Biotie's closing share price on January 10 of 0.58 euros, the transaction is valued at 93.6 million euros ($121.5 million). In addition, 14,912,155 shares will be issued to Synosia to be held in treasury and used to satisfy future potential exercise of Synosia's options.
The combined entity includes a promising pipeline of nine clinical-stage drug candidates; a significant international presence with operations in Finland, the USA and Switzerland. The transaction remains subject to approval by the extraordinary general of shareholders of Biotie to be held on February 1.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze