Blade Therapeutics expands anti-fibrotic pipeline with buy of ATXCo

US Venture capital-backed biotech Blade Therapeutics, which is focused on novel anti-fibrotic therapies, today announced the acquisition of ATXCo Inc, including its core asset, PAT-409, a Phase I-ready autotaxin inhibitor for patients with fibrotic diseases.
“With the addition of this IND-enabled program to our pipeline, we advance our agenda to bring innovative treatments to patients with fibrotic disorders,” stated Dr Wendye Robbins, Blade’s president and chief executive, adding: “Autotaxin inhibition offers a distinct but complementary anti-fibrotic mechanism to our lead program, BLD-2660, a calpain inhibitor. We believe our two anti-fibrosis programs will each succeed as standalone therapies and potentially serve as elements for combination treatment.”
“As ATXCo evaluated opportunities for PAT-409, it became clear that Blade’s commitment to patients with fibrosis and best-in-class team provide an excellent vehicle for its future development,” said Robert Williamson, ATXCo’s president and CEO.
