Saturday 23 November 2024

Blade Therapeutics expands anti-fibrotic pipeline with buy of ATXCo

Biotechnology
26 September 2019
merger-large

US Venture capital-backed biotech Blade Therapeutics, which is focused on novel anti-fibrotic therapies, today announced the acquisition of ATXCo Inc, including its core asset, PAT-409, a Phase I-ready autotaxin inhibitor for patients with fibrotic diseases.

“With the addition of this IND-enabled program to our pipeline, we advance our agenda to bring innovative treatments to patients with fibrotic disorders,” stated Dr Wendye Robbins, Blade’s president and chief executive, adding: “Autotaxin inhibition offers a distinct but complementary anti-fibrotic mechanism to our lead program, BLD-2660, a calpain inhibitor. We believe our two anti-fibrosis programs will each succeed as standalone therapies and potentially serve as elements for combination treatment.”

“As ATXCo evaluated opportunities for PAT-409, it became clear that Blade’s commitment to patients with fibrosis and best-in-class team provide an excellent vehicle for its future development,” said Robert Williamson, ATXCo’s president and CEO.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Pliant Therapeutics raises $100 million to advance therapies for fibrotic diseases
3 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie partners on targeting fibrotic diseases
18 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
DS Biopharma spins out Afimmune to focus on fibrotic conditions and pulmonary disorders
22 August 2016
Biotechnology
Fibrocor Therapeutics formed to develop fibrotic disease treatments
17 January 2017


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze