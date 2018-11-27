Blow for Bristol-Myers after Opdivo/Yervoy flunks Phase III test

Shares in New York-based drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are faring poorly in pre-market trading, after the firm announced a Phase III trial flop for its combination Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) therapy.
The CheckMate-451 study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), testing the combo as a maintenance therapy for certain patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
SCLC accounts for about 10% to 15% of all lung cancers and less than 5% of patients with extensive-stage SCLC survive two years. The five-year survival rate is 1% to 2%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze