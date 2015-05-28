bluebird bio and Five Prime Therapeutics ink CAR T license agreement

US biotech firms bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) and Five Prime Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FPRX) have entered into an exclusive license agreement to research, develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies using Five Prime’s proprietary human antibodies to an undisclosed cancer target for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
Under the terms of the agreement, Five Prime will provide bluebird bio exclusive rights to its novel human antibodies to the target, and bluebird bio will leverage its proprietary lentiviral gene therapy platform and CAR T capabilities to develop CAR T therapies against the target.
Terms could net Five Prime with over $130 million per licensed product
