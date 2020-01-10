Blueprint Medicines gets FDA nod for GI stromal tumor drug Ayvakit

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ayvakit (avapritinib) for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations.
Ayvakit, developed by rare and cancer diseases specialist Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) and is the company’s first product, is the first precision therapy approved to treat a genomically defined population of patients with GIST.
Even though the accelerated market clearance came around five weeks earlier than the expected February 14 FDA action date, Blueprint’s shares were barely moved yesterday nor in pre-market trading today.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze