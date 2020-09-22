BMS' CAR-T cell therapy BLA accepted for priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted Priority Review for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and bluebird bio’s (Nasdaq: BLUE) Biologics License Application (BLA) for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121).

The drug candidate is the companies’ anti-BCMA chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.

Bluebird bio’s shares were up 2.9% at $56.07 in pre-market trading, while BMS was barely moved, rising just 0.5%.