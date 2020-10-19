Sid Kerkar leaves Lilly to join CAR-T specialist

EXUMA Biotech Corporation, the company discovering and developing CAR-T products and delivery solutions for liquid and solid tumors, has announced an update to its senior leadership team.

The US company, which was formerly known as F1 Oncology, has announced that Sid Kerkar has joined as vice president for oncology, R&D.

Dr Kerkar will report to EXUMA Biotech chairman and chief executive Gregory Frost, and will be based in West Palm Beach, Florida.