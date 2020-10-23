EXUMA Biotechnology

A company seeking to provide lasting remissions via cellular therapies for patients with no other options.

The US firm, which was formerly known as F1 Oncology, is developing logic gated CAR-T platforms to advance TME-restricted cellular therapies for solid tumors, platforms that will allow for same day, rapid point of care administration for solid or liquid tumors, and highly scalable systems for global therapy deployment, beginning in Asia.

EXUMA has operations in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Cayman Islands and Shanghai, China.