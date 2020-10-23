Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

exuma_biotech_company

EXUMA Biotechnology

A company seeking to provide lasting remissions via cellular therapies for patients with no other options.

The US firm, which was formerly known as F1 Oncology, is developing logic gated CAR-T platforms to advance TME-restricted cellular therapies for solid tumors, platforms that will allow for same day, rapid point of care administration for solid or liquid tumors, and highly scalable systems for global therapy deployment, beginning in Asia.

EXUMA has operations in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Cayman Islands and Shanghai, China.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest EXUMA Biotechnology News

Sid Kerkar leaves Lilly to join CAR-T specialist
19 October 2020
BRIEF—Wendy Li lined up as Gracell CMO
1 August 2022
More EXUMA Biotechnology news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze