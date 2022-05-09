Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Amid domestic violence allegations, Seagen's Clay Siegall takes leave of absence

9 May 2022

US biotech Seagen’s shares were down 5.6% at $116.67 in early trading, as the firm’s board of directors announced its president, chief executive and chairman, Clay Siegall, is on a leave of absence.

The company said it is aware of an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred recently at Dr Siegall’s home. Dr Siegall has denied these allegations and has informed the company that he is engaged in a divorce.

The board of directors has formed a committee of independent directors and is conducting a thorough investigation with the assistance of an independent law firm.

Meantime, Dr Roger Dansey, Seagen’s chief medical officer since 2018, has been appointed interim CEO.

“We have high standards for employee conduct, we condemn domestic violence in all its forms, and we are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” said Dr Nancy Simonian, chairwoman of the Seagen nominating and corporate governance committee, adding: “At this time, the facts are still uncertain, and our decisions will be guided by the outcome of our investigation.”

