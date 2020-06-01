Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—B-MS announces US launch of Zeposia

Biotechnology
1 June 2020

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced the US launch of Zeposia (ozanimod) 0.92 mg, a new once-daily oral medication to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease.

Zeposia is the only approved sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that offers appropriate RMS patients an initiation with no genetic test and no first dose observation.

The fact that Zeposia requires no first dose observation may minimize the number of interactions that RMS patients need to have with healthcare practioners prior to initiating therapy, which is important during the current period of social distancing.

