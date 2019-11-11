BRIEF—BIA launches biotech manifesto

The UK will have a general election on Thursday, December 12.

Ahead of this, the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) has today launched a biotech manifesto with its recommendations on how political parties can support the innovative UK life sciences sector.

“The UK life sciences sector is creating innovative therapies and medicines for patients, and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country,” said BIA chief executive Steve Bates.

“This general election is an opportunity for political parties to back this exciting sector, which contributes billions of pounds to the UK economy and delivers life saving and life enhancing medicines for patients,” he added.

To see the BIA biotech manifesto, please follow this link.