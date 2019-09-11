Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—BioMarin's Batten disease drug now to be made available, says NHS England

Biotechnology
11 September 2019

NHS England and US biotech firm BioMarin have reached agreement that will now make Brineura (cerliponase alfa) available for eligible children in England with the fatal, progressive condition, Late Infantile Batten Disease (CLN2).

Confirmation of the deal to bring the treatment onto the National Health Service (NHS) follows negotiation between NHS England and BioMarin, which has agreed a fair price that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) committee was able to recommend as an effective use of NHS resources.

In February 2019, the NICE published draft guidance not to recommend Brineura for children with Batten disease due to the absence of long-term data and therefore considered that the drug was not value for money within the context of a highly specialised service.

In August 2019, the NICE and BioMarin met again to discuss NHS access to Brineura in England. This decision has followed that meeting.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE rejects BioMarin's Batten disease drug
14 February 2018
Biotechnology
First treatment for CLN2 disease approved in Europe
1 June 2017
Biotechnology
Another FDA Priority Review Voucher sold on
27 November 2017
Biotechnology
FDA approves first treatment for a form of Batten disease
28 April 2017


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze