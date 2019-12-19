BRIEF—Bristol-Myers submits CAR-T cell therapy for US approval

Bristol-Myers Squibb has filed for US approval for its experimental CAR-T cell therapy lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), for certain people with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) in a later-line setting.

The firm announced earlier in December that it would make its submission, based on data from the Phase I TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial.

The results from the study were presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in 2019.