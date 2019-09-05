BRIEF—Certain advanced prostate cancer patients given Dendreon's Provenge have four-year median survival

Californian biotech Dendreon Pharmaceuticals has presented real-world data from patients nearly four years after they were treated with its US-approved immunotherapy Provenge (sipuleucel-T).

The patients involved are men with asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Among the findings from the research, which has been published in Cancer, was that men with mCRPC who were treated with Provenge, when their prostate specific antigen (PSA) was greater than 5.27 ng/mL, had a median survival of nearly four years.

The findings are consistent with the Phase III Pivotal IMPACT trial.