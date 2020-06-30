Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Chiesi and Bioasis Technologies to work together

Biotechnology
30 June 2020

The rare diseases business of Italy’s Chiesi has inked a deal with USA-based Bioasis Technologies, related to the latter’s “xB3” platform.

The global, exclusive licensing agreement will focus on four lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The platform has potential to transport medicines across the blood-brain barrier at therapeutic dosage levels.

Chiesi will pay for all R&D and commercialization costs, and will be liable for milestone payments of up to $138 million, plus royalties on net sales.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Exscientia and Blue Oak to use AI to find brain disorder drugs
15 October 2020
Biotechnology
Amygdala Neurosciences acquires addictions disorder drug candidate
17 February 2017
Biotechnology
Brain disease biotech Neumora sets terms for $250 million IPO
12 September 2023
Biotechnology
Next idea for BrainStorm is another Phase III trial in ALS
19 October 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze