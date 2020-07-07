Sunday 24 November 2024

"Bioasis Technologies is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases."

"The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders."

"The company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.”

Latest Bioasis Technologies News

BRIEF—Chiesi and Bioasis Technologies to work together
30 June 2020
BRIEF—Bioasis contracts WuXi to develop brain cancer candidate
23 May 2018
