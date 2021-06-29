Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—European launch for Idefirix on track

Biotechnology
29 June 2021

Swedish rare disease specialist Hansa Biopharma has received a positive health technology assessment in Sweden for Idefirix (imlifidase).

The decision from the Swedish New Therapies Council covers use of Idefirix in the desensitization of highly sensitized adults prior to kidney transplant, as approved by the European medicines regulator.

Swedish public health bodies have already determined Idefirix to be a cost effective or cost saving option in this indication.

The European launch of Idefirix is underway as planned, with the first commercial sales reported in the first quarter of 2021.

Agreements around reimbursement and funding are expected to be completed in early-launch countries throughout 2021.

