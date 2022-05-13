Sunday 24 November 2024

Swissmedic time-limited market approval in for Idefirix in kidney transplantation

Biotechnology
13 May 2022
hansa_large

Swedish rare disease specialist Hansa Biopharma (STO: HNSA) today revealed that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted time-limited market approval for Idefirix (imlifidase) for adult patients with a positive cross-match against an accessible organ from a deceased donor.

The use of Idefirix in Switzerland is reserved for patients with a low probability of being transplanted under the current national kidney allocation system. The drug was approved by the European Commission in 2020.

" We want to ensure access to Idefirix for highly sensitized patients worldwide who are awaiting a potentially vital kidney transplant and are now pleased that, in addition to the market approvals already received in the EU, UK and Israel, we have also received approval in Switzerland," says Søren Tulstrup, chief executive and president of Hansa Biopharma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pandemic puts back pipeline development at Hansa Biopharma
2 September 2020
Biotechnology
Hansa raises $121 million in oversubscribed placement
10 July 2020
Biotechnology
EMA gives Hansa priority to develop novel enzyme
19 May 2017
Generics
Swissmedic starts new year with updates to regulatory processes
16 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze