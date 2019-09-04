BRIEF—First gene therapy to launch in Japan

The Japanese launch of Collategene (beperminogene perplasmid) is imminent, after drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma secured a National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price listing for the product.

In 2012, Mitsuishi Tanabe secured rights to the HGF gene therapy after entering into a licensing agreement with fellow Japanese drugmaker AnGes. That agreement was extended in 2015, targeting peripheral arterial diseases in Japan.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will be in charge of sales and marketing of Collategene. A post-approval evaluation within five years is needed to secure full approval in Japan.