BRIEF—Freeline names new CEO

Biotechnology
16 August 2021

UK biotech Freeline Therapeutics, which is developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael Parini as chief executive and executive director of the company.

He succeeds Theresa Heggie, who joined Freeline in February last year to take up the post of CEO.

Dr Chris Hollowood, chairman of Freeline, commented: “Michael has a long track record of building strong executive leadership teams and has had a significant positive impact on Freeline since he joined the company from Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In a short period of time, he has mobilized program execution across our pipeline, increased focus on our core scientific and platform technology capabilities, and driven efficiencies across the organization that have extended our cash runway. In doing so, Michael has demonstrated his ability to unlock value at Freeline and deliver on the promise of its therapies and science to patients.”

“Freeline is at the forefront of gene therapy, leveraging a platform innovation engine that holds the potential to deliver functional cures to patients who suffer from debilitating diseases,” said Mr Parini, adding: “I joined Freeline to deliver on the differentiated promise of our pipeline and technology, and am honored and excited to take the helm at this critical time for the company.”

