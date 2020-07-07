Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Hengrui establishes new biotech company

Biotechnology
7 July 2020

Chinese drugmaker and distributor Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's subsidiary in Shanghai and Hengrui's chairman Sun Piaoyang have formed a new biotech company - Rui Li Di – based in Shanghai with a registered capital of 100 million renminbi ($14.2 million), of which 60 million renminbi will come from from Hengrui and 40 million renminbi from Dr Sun.

The new company will focus on the development and commercialization of antiviral drugs.

In a statement, Hengrui said the move will enrich Hengrui's current pipeline, which focuses on cancer, cardiovascular disease and surgery medications.

