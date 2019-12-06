Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—ICER to assess gene therapy for beta thalassemia

Biotechnology
6 December 2019

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) announced yesterday that it plans to assess the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of LentiGlobin from US biotech bluebird bio for the treatment of beta thalassemia.

LentiGlobin is an investigational gene therapy currently marketed in Europe under the brand name Zynteglo; an FDA decision regarding potential US approval is expected by late 2020.

In Europe, bluebird has priced Zynteglo, offered as a one-time infusion, at nearly $1.8 million, with the cost spread over five years.

The ICER’s Evidence Report on beta thalassemia will be reviewed during a public meeting of the New England Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council ( New England CEPAC) in July 2020.

An Open Input period began Thursday and is intended to allow stakeholders to share key information relevant to the development of the evidence report.

Comments will be accepted from all interested stakeholders until December 20, 2019 at 5pm ET. During this time, the ICER will also contact key patient groups and clinical experts to gain further insights on the patient perspective and clinical context of treating beta thalassemia.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—ICER to postpone LentiGlobin assessment
4 March 2020
Biotechnology
Zynteglo first gene therapy approved for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia
4 June 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—bluebird bio reveals European pricing for its new gene therapy
15 June 2019
Biotechnology
Filing delay causes bluebird bio shares to suffer again
5 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze