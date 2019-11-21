Saturday 23 November 2024

Immunitas Therapeutics launches with $39 million funding

Biotechnology
21 November 2019
Immunitas Therapeutics, a single cell genomics-based drug discovery company founded by Longwood Fund, today announced a $39 million Series A financing led by Leaps by Bayer and Novartis Venture Fund and joined by additional investors including Evotec, M Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, and other institutional investors.

The Boston, USA-based company plans to use this funding to advance its first programs, monoclonal antibody therapeutics with single agent activity in preclinical models of oncology, to clinical studies.

Underlying the company’s programs is the unique drug development platform crafted by the Immunitas team along with Aviv Regev (Professor of Biology and Core Member of the Broad Institute and Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute) that dissects the microenvironment of human tumors using single cell genomics-based approaches to identify novel immune targets.

