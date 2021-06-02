BRIEF—Karyopharm's Nexpovio wins conditional approval in UK

The UK regulator has granted conditional marketing authorization for Nexpovio (selinexor) in combination with dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma in adults who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

Nexpovio is US drugmaker Karyopharm Therapeutics’ oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export medicine.

Under the provisions of conditional approval by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, continued authorization for this indication is contingent on verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial and is subject to additional monitoring.

This marketing authorization follows a similar authorization granted by the European Commission and valid in all 27 European Union member countries, which was announced in March.