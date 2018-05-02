Karyopharm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development and subsequent commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

Its lead drug candidate, selinexor (KPT-330), is an XPO1 inhibitor being evaluated in multiple late stage clinical trials in patients with relapsed and/or refractory hematological and solid tumor malignancies.

Other drug candidates in development include oral verdinexor (KPT-335) as an anti-viral agent, as well as a treatment for cancer in companion dogs and oral KPT-350 as a treatment for neurological, inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.