Karyopharm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development and subsequent commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

Its lead drug candidate, selinexor (KPT-330), is an XPO1 inhibitor being evaluated in multiple late stage clinical trials in patients with relapsed and/or refractory hematological and solid tumor malignancies.

Other drug candidates in development include oral verdinexor (KPT-335) as an anti-viral agent, as well as a treatment for cancer in companion dogs and oral KPT-350 as a treatment for neurological, inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Malaysian nod for Xpovio promises more regional growth
6 August 2024
New indication in DLBCL in China for Antengene’s Xpovio
8 July 2024
ASCO 2024: Updated Karyopharm selinexor data signal promising PFS in endometrial cancer
2 June 2024
Karyopharm to present new analysis at ASCO Plenary Series
19 July 2023
