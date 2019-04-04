BRIEF—Lipocine files lawsuit against Clarus

US clinical-stage biopharma firm Lipocine says it has filed suit against Clarus Therapeutics in the US District Court (Delaware) alleging that Clarus' Jatenzo (testosterone undecanoate), an oral testosterone capsule to treat men with certain forms of hypogonadism, infringes six of Lipocine's US patents: 9,034,858; 9,205,057; 9,480,690; 9,757,390; 6,569,463; and 6,923,988.

"We have invested significant resources in developing innovations that have led to our importantly held strong intellectual property rights. We will defend those rights when infringed upon," said Dr Mahesh Patel, chairman, president and chief executive of Lipocine.

US biotech firm Clarus received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Jatenzo in late March this year.

Responding to the lawsuit announcement, Robert Dudley, president and chief executive of Clarus, said: “Clarus firmly believes that its actions related to Jatenzo not infringe any of the Lipocine patents.”

He added: “When the facts are brought before the court, we are confident that Lipocine’s assertions will be found to be without merit.”