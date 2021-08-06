Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—MHRA approves BMS combination for asbestos-provoked cancer

Biotechnology
6 August 2021

The UK’s Medicines and Health Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for first-line treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma.

This is the first immunotherapy treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma, which is primarily caused by exposure to asbestos.

The decision by the MHRA follows the European Medicines Agency’s approval of the Bristol Myers Squibb combination last month.

Hubert Bland, executive medical director UK and Ireland, BMS, said: “We will now work with the reimbursement authorities in the UK to help bring this combination treatment to patients as soon as possible.”

