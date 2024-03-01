BRIEF—MHRA gives license to UK center for manufacture of advanced therapies

The UK’s Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has announced that its Braintree Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MIC) has received a license from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that enables it to accelerate large-scale manufacturing of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

CGT Catapult is a government-funded organization encouraging development of the cell and gene therapy industry.

Located in the English county of Essex, Braintree MIC will facilitate and support the manufacturing processes of CGT Catapult's collaborators to reduce costs of ATMPs, reduce manufacturing timelines and produce safe, effective therapies.

Matthew Durdy, chief executive of CGT Catapult, said: “With more advanced therapies entering clinical trials and being approved for use, there is a need to ensure that the UK has sufficient capacity and capability to manufacture these products at a scale not currently experienced.

“As CGT Catapult’s second licensed manufacturing innovation center, we expect the Braintree MIC to play a vital role in meeting this need by providing a new GMP-certificated space for developers to manufacture their products and work alongside CGT Catapult to refine and intensify their manufacturing process, resulting in lower costs and high-quality products.”