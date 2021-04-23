Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Mitsubishi Tanabe files for valbenazine approval in Japan

Biotechnology
23 April 2021

Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has filed a new drug application (NDA) in Japan for the VMAT2 inhibitor valbenazine to treat tardive dyskinesia.

The drug, approved in the USA in 2017 under the name Ingrezza, was developed by the US biotech Neurocrine.

At that time, it became the first drug cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD).

Mitsubishi Tanabe bought the Asia rights from Neurocrine in 2015, and filed the NDAs in Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia in 2020.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze